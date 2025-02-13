Car drives into crowd in Munich, Germany, wounding almost 30 people in suspected attack, officials say

Berlin — A driver drove a car into a group of people in central Munich on Thursday, injuring almost 30 people, including children, authorities said. Police said at least 28 people were injured and the suspect was believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker. Officials said earlier that at least two of those injured were in a serious condition.

Bavarian governor Markus Söder said the incident which took place at a square near downtown Munich around 10:30 a.m. was "suspected to be an attack."

Police said on social platform X that the driver was "secured" at the scene and no longer posed any danger. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes. A man was seen being taken into custody.

Police officers investigate a car near the scene where a vehicle drove into a group of people in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. Peter Kneffel/picture alliance/Getty

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was "deeply shocked" by the incident. He said that children were among those injured.

A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured.

The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.

The incident comes less than two months after a man rammed a truck through a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg, killing five people and wounding more than 200 others. The German government said the tragedy would have been hard to prevent and that the suspect appeared to be mentally disturbed.