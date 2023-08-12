Multiple houses "leveled," 1 dead and several missing in Pennsylvania explosion

Home destroyed in explosion in Plum Borough Home destroyed in explosion in Plum Borough 02:20

Multiple houses have been "leveled," one person has died, and several more are missing after an explosion Saturday in Plum, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

One person was confirmed deceased, the Plum Police Department said in a news release. Several others remain unaccounted for, and crews are continuing search operations, police said.

Three people have been transported to local hospitals and "three others are currently unaccounted for," Allegheny County officials posted on social media.

UPDATE- at least two homes are completely gone. Other homes are damaged. Two triage areas at least are set up. Over 30 units on scene. No reports of any kind of fatalities as of yet. Neighbors rushing to provide seating, water and shade for first responders. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/elZldg8qmh — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) August 12, 2023

At 10:23 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a call that multiple houses were on fire due to an explosion. Responding officers and firefighters arrived to find "people trapped under the debris," Allegheny County officials reported.

Three houses have been destroyed and at least a dozen more are damaged, officials said. CBS Pittsburgh reported that nearby residents were allowed back into their homes.

