Muffins sold by retailers nationwide recalled for listeria concerns

More than two dozen types of muffins sold by retailers nationwide are being recalled due to potential contamination with listeria, a germ that can cause an infection that kills about 260 Americans each year and sickens another 1,600, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers are being urged to immediately dispose of and not eat a total of 26 muffin products that had been available for purchase at 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop and all Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs.

The issue cropped up during an environmental monitoring program, and no illnesses have been reported, the maker of the muffins, Give and Go Prepared Foods, stated in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Muffins recalled for potential listeria contamination. Food and Drug Administration

A list of the packaged goods being recalled by the subsidiary of global snack conglomerate Mondelēz International can be found here.

Consumers can contact the company at (844) 366-1171 for more information about the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and at times fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the recall notice. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths, the FDA added.