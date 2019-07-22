How to watch special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony Wednesday

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees for a total of five hours Wednesday on the findings of his nearly two-year probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Democratic lawmakers intend to press the former special counsel to tell a "much clearer narrative" to the American people about the president's conduct.

Mueller's highly-anticipated testimony was delayed a week as lawmakers continued to hash out details of the former FBI director's testimony.

Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

8:30 a.m. – House Judiciary Committee hearing; 12 p.m. – House Intelligence Committee hearing

How to watch Mueller's testimony

Schedule of Mueller's testimony