How to watch special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony Wednesday
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees for a total of five hours Wednesday on the findings of his nearly two-year probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Democratic lawmakers intend to press the former special counsel to tell a "much clearer narrative" to the American people about the president's conduct.
Mueller's highly-anticipated testimony was delayed a week as lawmakers continued to hash out details of the former FBI director's testimony.
Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony
- Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019
- Times: 8:30 a.m. – House Judiciary Committee hearing; 12 p.m. – House Intelligence Committee hearing
- Location: Washington, D.C.
How to watch Mueller's testimony
- Free online stream: Watch CBSN for live coverage of Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill beginning at 7 a.m. ET. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News special report starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Schedule of Mueller's testimony
- It will be split across two committee appearances with three hours allotted for the Judiciary Committee and two hours for the Intelligence Committee.
- There will be a 30-minute break in between the two hearings, and the former special counsel will have the opportunity to ask for breaks during each appearance.
- Neither committee is expecting Mueller to give lengthy or extensive answers to lawmakers' questions. Democratic staff members of the committees say they anticipate "yes" or "no" answers from the former special counsel or very short sentences. But in the end, they believe that the two hearings will help Americans better understand the Mueller report.