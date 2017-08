Stars gathered at MTV's signature awards show, the 2017 VMAs, to celebrate the best music videos of the year. Katy Perry hosted the festivities from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Pink received one of the MTV VMAs' highest honors: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Best pop video: "Down," Fifth Harmony

Best dance: "Stay,"Alessia Cara and Zedd

Michael Jackson Vanguard Award: Pink