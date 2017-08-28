2017 MTV VMA highlights

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sun., Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Credit: Getty
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Credit: Getty
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Credit: Getty
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jack Antonoff
Jack Antonoff of musical group Bleachers performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Credit: Getty
Khalid
Khalid performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images
katy perry
Host Katy Perry flies in onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Katy Perry
Host Katy Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Credit: Getty
Katy Perry
Host Katy Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Katy Perry
Host Katy Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson walks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Julia Michaels
Julia Michaels performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Fifth Harmony
(L-R) Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony accept the Best Pop award for 'Down' onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B performs onstage during the the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.