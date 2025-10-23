Mortgage rates just dropped closer to 6%. Here's what buyers should consider now.

Mortgage rates have now declined for two consecutive weeks. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

More positive news was delivered for homebuyers on Thursday when FreddieMac released its latest mortgage interest rate data.

Now at an average of 6.19% on a 30-year mortgage, rates here have fallen for two consecutive weeks. And they're just six basis points above the three-year low they had declined to in September, ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate cut that month. So it could be a smart time for homebuyers stuck on the sidelines in the high-rate climate of the recent past to take action.

But with home prices elevated in many parts of the country and rates here still significantly higher than they were at the beginning of the decade, buyers must take a judicious approach, even with rates falling overall. That starts with considering a few important factors in this climate. Below, we'll detail three worth examining closely right now.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What homebuyers should consider as mortgage rates drop closer to 6%

Don't rush into a mortgage loan application before first considering these three timely factors now:

Rates are slowly moving lower

Mortgage interest rates are unmistakably declining again. That's whether you take a long view of rates this year (which started around 7%) or a short-term view, noting the recent declines just over the past month. But drops, overall, have been gradual and are likely to remain so in the final months of the year. Most experts do expect the Fed to cut rates again in the central bank's final two meetings of 2025 in October and December but those reductions will likely only be by 25 basis points each. And the October one may already be "priced in" by some lenders. Still, a decline here is always better than an increase. Just understand that delaying action in anticipation of major, rapid drops may not be the right move.

Compare current mortgage rates and lenders online to learn more.

Any number of factors could cause them to reverse course

On the other hand, don't get lulled into a sense of complacency and assume mortgage rates will continue their downward trend unimpeded. Don't forget that rates dropped to a then-two-year low in September 2024 alongside Fed rate-cutting action at the time, only to increase significantly in the weeks and months that followed. And the three-year low that mortgage rates dropped to in September 2025? Those increased in the weeks after, too, only to start falling again over the past month. So any number of factors could cause rates to reverse course, even with the Fed cutting rates. In other words, if you can afford to buy a home now, it may be worth doing so versus waiting for additional rate declines that never actually materialize.

There may be less competition now than in 2026

Homebuying with mortgage rates near 6% during the fall, ahead of the holiday season, may not be anything close to ideal for buyers. But the reality is that this may be one of the better times in recent history to take action. Rates here are lower and there's less competition amid buyers and, therefore, a lower likelihood of bidding wars, then there may be next spring. That's always the traditional homebuying season, after all, and competition could be fierce if rates are even lower, then. Acting now, then, could be the smart move to make, especially if your dream home is already on the market. You can always refinance in the future but today's specific homebuying opportunities may never resurface.

The bottom line

Homebuyers waited a long time for rates to decline again so they shouldn't go into the process carelessly now that new opportunities have finally presented themselves. By understanding the clear dynamic in the current mortgage rate climate, being realistic about the potential for rates to reverse course and acknowledging the possibility of increased competition next year, buyers can better decide if now is the right time to take action. The answer will vary from homebuyer to homebuyer. Still, the fact that this climate is changing in a positive way is something to note and, for many, enough motivation to resume their home hunt.