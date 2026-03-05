We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Homebuyers should know which mistakes to protect themselves from to improve their chances of borrowing success this March.

The mortgage interest rate climate is always a tricky one to successfully navigate, but especially so this decade. Interest rates here were hovering near record lows at this point in 2020 … but then they were near their highest level in decades in 2023 … and then they declined again both in 2024 and 2025. Currently, mortgage rates are around their lowest level in multiple years, with the anticipation being that they will decline further as the year progresses and market conditions evolve. But that's not a guarantee and, as borrowers have learned all too well in recent years, it's important to take advantage of lower mortgage rates if and when they do become available.

To better do so this March, it helps if borrowers know which moves to make and which costly mistakes to specifically avoid. This is not always clear or easy to understand, but this month, there are three specific mortgage rate mistakes many borrowers would benefit from avoiding. Below, we'll break down what to know before getting started with a lender now.

3 mortgage rate mistakes borrowers should avoid this March

To better position themselves for financial success, borrowers should be careful to avoid these three costly mortgage rate mistakes this month:

Assume a Fed rate cut is imminent

Following three interest rate cuts in the last four Federal Reserve meetings, borrowers would be forgiven for assuming that another Fed rate cut is imminent when the bank meets again on March 17 and March 18. But waiting for that to happen not only could cause you to lose out on locking today's lower offers, but it's arguably not even needed. The chances of a rate cut this month look to be under 3%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool as of early March.

And even if a rate cut were to somehow be issued, it would be by a small, 25-basis-point margin, doing little to impact the rates that are already readily available for borrowers right now. Don't time your March application to a rate cut that's unlikely to happen, and instead consider shopping around online to see what you can secure right now.

Strictly follow FreddieMac rate movements

News last week that FreddieMac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, had mortgage interest rates listed under 6% for the first time in years was greeted warmly by borrowers. But the reality is that others have had them listed in the 5% range many weeks earlier.

Strictly following FreddieMac rate movements (or lack thereof) this month, then, should be avoided as it could risk borrowers missing out on other, more affordable rates listed elsewhere. Use FreddieMac as a guide, but not the final decision. Fortunately, with online marketplaces listing rates, lenders, terms and fees all in one easy-to-understand location, it's arguably easier than ever to compare all of your current options right now.

Dismiss alternative ways to secure a lower rate

Mortgage interest rates are considerably more affordable this March than they were last March or in recent years overall, but they're still far from the lows available five or six years ago, too. But that doesn't mean that borrowers need to automatically accept that reality, as there are alternative ways to still secure a below-average rate.

Adding mortgage interest points, for example, can help. This occurs when borrowers pay a one-time fee to a lender to lock in a below-average rate. Exploring terms besides the conventional 30-year mortgage can also be helpful (such as 15-year and 20-year terms). Just don't dismiss these alternative ways to secure a lower rate automatically, either, as they could make up the difference between locking in an affordable rate now versus delaying your borrowing plans much further into the future.

The bottom line

The mortgage interest rate climate is dynamic, and this March is no different, even if there are more encouraging developments for borrowers than they had been accustomed to in 2024 and 2025. By clearly understanding and avoiding these three mistakes this month, borrowers may not exactly be able to make the mortgage rates of 2020 magically return, but they will be able to position themselves for affordable, long-term borrowing success. And they shouldn't forget that they'll always have a refinancing option as a back-up, should rates materially drop after they've actually purchased a home.

