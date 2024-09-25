We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The mortgage interest rates listed on lender websites may not be as low as they appear. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homebuyers and owners looking to refinance finally received a bit of positive news on September 18 when the Federal Reserve issued a reduction to its federal funds rate, its first since 2020. Anticipating that cut, mortgage lenders started reducing their offers, resulting in mortgage rates plunging to their lowest point in two years, or since September 2022. And they've continued to drop in the week since.

These drops, and the potential for additional reductions in November and December, are exciting for homebuyers. Mortgage rates rose exponentially in recent years alongside the inflation rate, hitting their highest point since 2000 in 2023, so any relief is welcome. To truly take advantage of this evolving climate, however, it helps to know the nuances of the mortgage interest rate climate. And that means being able to dispel some popular mortgage interest rate myths. Below, we'll break down four of them.

4 mortgage interest rate myths to know now

Considering entering the homebuying market now? Ready to apply for a refinance? Don't do so without first knowing the truth behind these four popular myths.

Mortgage interest rates will fall alongside the Fed

Sure, mortgage interest rates can and likely will fall as the federal funds rate does. But they won't fall by precisely the same amount or even at the same time, as some lenders start pricing in presumed rate cuts before they're official. That's why the mortgage interest rates most are seeing listed online this week aren't materially different than what was listed earlier in September. So don't budget for exact reductions solely based on how the Fed acts as mortgage rates are influenced by more than just that.

Mortgage interest rates could fall back to where they were

Mortgage interest rates will likely fall in the months again, perhaps by a somewhat significant margin. But they're highly unlikely to fall back to where they were in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic. That's when the economy was different from where it is now and rates were near record lows. Don't count on that happening again, minus a major economic driver. And remember that today's mortgage rates, historically, are already on the low end. So don't expect them to fall to 3% again.

The mortgage rate you see listed online is the one you'll get

It can be smart (and addicting) to check mortgage rates each day. But it's critical to remember that the one you see listed online on a lender's website isn't necessarily the one you'll be offered. That's because mortgage rates listed online are for those with the cleanest credit histories and highest credit scores. If you don't have both, you'll be offered a higher rate. But that's not the only caveat. Mortgage rate listings often also have mortgage points and other reductions already accounted for. So the rate you're offered, even with a high credit score, could ultimately be higher if you forego paying for those fees and reductions. Read the fine print accordingly.

Mortgage and mortgage refinance rates are the same

Are you a homeowner eager to refinance and see now as your opportunity to act? You may not be wrong. Just be sure that you're checking the right column online as mortgage interest rates for purchases and those for refinancing existing loans are not the same. And there could be a 25 basis point difference (or more), between the two. Make sure to monitor the right rate type, then, before getting started.

The bottom line

The homebuying and refinancing processes can be stressful enough without having to deal with incomplete or misleading information. So be sure to clearly understand the above myths and their corresponding realities. By doing so you can better position yourself for homebuying (or refinancing) success both now and along your longer homeownership journey.