Moonbin, member of K-pop group ASTRO, dies at age 25

Moon Bin, a member of the K-pop group Astro known professionally as Moonbin, has died at 25, Entertainment Tonight reported.

ASTRO's music label, Fantagio Music, confirmed the artist's death on its official Twitter account. A cause of death was not given.

The label said it was "deeply mourning" Moon Bin's unexpected death.

"First of all, I apologize for the sad and heartbreaking news," the group's label said in a statement posted in Korean, according to ET. "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers, but all ASTRO members, Fantagio colleagues, and executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

The label asked fans to restrain from speculation as the 25-year-old's family processes the loss.

"It is all the more heartbreaking to tell you the sudden news to the fans who supported Moon Bin and gave him generous love. It is more heartbreaking because I know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else. I sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and grieve the deceased."

Moon Bin was a member of the popular K-pop boy band ASTRO, which made its debut in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported. The 25-year-old was the older brother of Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop girl group Billie, according to Entertainment Tonight.