Mom looking for Good Samaritan who helped son buy her a coat for Christmas

A mother from Indiana is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her 11-year-old son purchase a Christmas gift for her. LaDonna Wattley said her son Gabe had noticed she needed a new coat, and picked one out at Target, only to realize he couldn't afford it, WXIN reports.

A Good Samaritan in the checkout line gave the boy $60 so he could buy the present for his mom. "He had actually bought me a winter coat. For a lot of reasons it choked me up," Wattley said. "For the last two years, the coat I was wearing was all shredded up inside. The lining was shredded up inside. I didn't even know he realized that. I didn't say anything about it."

Gabe said he wanted to buy the coat for his mom for a simple reason: "I wanted to show that I know that she loves me, appreciates me, and takes care of me," he said.

LaDonna was at Target with her son the day he bought the present, but he snuck away to purchase it while she was still shopping.

LaDonna Wattley was overcome when emotion when she opened a present from her son – that a stranger helped him buy. LaDonna Wattley

"People who were in line were kind of smiling and nodding and I noticed some of the Target employees," Wattley said. [Gabe was] like, 'Cover your eyes mom, cover your eyes.' I didn't know what was going on. I just did what I was told," she said.

So, on Christmas whens he saw what the surprise was, she was shocked. Wattley was moved to tears when she saw the coat, and shared a video of her opening the present on Facebook.

The video received nearly 90,000 views, but Wattley is hoping to talk to one specific person about it. She wants to find the Good Samaritan and thank her. So does Gabe, who was able to make his mom's Christmas because of the generosity of a kind stranger.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much," Gabe said. The boy said the stranger went above and beyond and also offered to buy gloves. "I didn't want her paying any more money cause that was basically her money," he said. He said "no thank you."