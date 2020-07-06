MLB releases shortened schedule amid coronavirus testing delays

Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule Monday, featuring a tantalizing season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals, even as some teams were still bogged down by coronavirus concerns.

By the time MLB revealed each team's 60-game slate Monday evening, the Nationals and Houston Astros — last year's pennant winners — had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season.

Nick Markakis became the second Atlanta Braves veteran to opt out of the season, swayed by a phone call with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has been stricken with COVID-19. The Texas Rangers said All-Star slugger Joey Gallo tested positive and is asymptomatic.

Opening night on July 23 will feature the Yankees and their new ace, Gerrit Cole, visiting the Nationals. On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers and their big offseason acquisition, Mookie Betts, will host the rival San Francisco Giants.

Everybody else will be in action by the next day. Teams will play only their division rivals and teams in the corresponding geographic division in the other league.

One quirk of the 60-game schedule is that division foes will play 10 times each, but not necessarily five times in each city. For instance, the Yankees and Red Sox will play seven games in the Bronx but just three in Boston.

Combined with another quirk of this bizarre season — a new rule awarding teams an automatic runner on second base to start each inning after the ninth — home-field advantage could be a huge difference maker, even in empty ballparks.

"I think it does tip the scales to favor the home team if you do get to an extra-inning scenario with this rule in place," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Progressive Field seen during summer workouts on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller / Getty Images

The schedule was a bright spot on an otherwise shaky day in baseball's reboot following a shutdown of more than three months. The steady stream of players testing positive and opting out is leading to a growing unease that the full season might not be played.

"Sixty games looks pretty good on paper, but when you go through it day by day, it gets more difficult to kind of see that, the end of the finish line," Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver said.

"There's a ton of players out there quoted saying this, but it almost feels like you're waiting on bad news, right? You're just waiting on somebody's camp to break out. You're waiting for travel restrictions to be shut down across the nation. You're waiting for a second wave, where things become unplayable and sports take a backseat. We're all just kind of going day to day right now, making sure that we're ready for the given day and looking forward to that."

The Nationals and Astros were idled after not receiving test results from Friday. That came a day after Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle criticized slow test results and a lack of some personal protective equipment.

"Without accurate and timely testing, it is simply not safe for us to continue with summer camp," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. "Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

MLB said in a statement that 95% of its intake testing had been completed and the Utah laboratory it's using had reported 98% of results, a majority of those a day after samples were collected. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend, doesn't expect them to continue and commended teams for canceling workouts.

But it's clear that players, managers and coaches have a lot more to worry about than just getting in shape and rounding out rosters.