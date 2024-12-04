Mitt Romney warns of those who "tear at our unity" in Senate farewell speech

Washington — Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican who is nearing the end of his Senate term, warned in his farewell address on Wednesday of those who "tear at our unity," urging America to uphold the nation's values as he capped more than two decades in public service.

"I have learned that politics alone cannot measure up to the challenges we face," Romney said. "A country's character is a reflection not just of its elected officials, but also of its people. I leave Washington to return to be one among them."

Romney announced in September 2023 that he would not seek reelection after his first term in the upper chamber, noting at the time that "it's time for a new generation of leaders." The 77-year-old Utah Republican was the GOP nominee for president in 2012 and also served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

In his farewell speech Wednesday, Romney said that "Americans have always been fundamentally good." He argued that while there have been mistakes, "some grievous," the nation has from its earliest days rushed to help neighbors in need, welcomed the poor and the huddled masses and respected different faiths.

Sen. Mitt Romney speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on May 21, 2024. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Romney said as his time in office comes to an end, he hopes to be "a voice of unity and virtue," saying that "it is only if the American people merit his benevolence, that God will continue to bless America."

The Utah Republican, known as a moderate in the upper chamber who has been openly critical of President-elect Donald Trump, became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a member of his own party in 2020 during Trump's first impeachment trial. And he also voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At the time he announced his retirement, Romney told reporters that the possibility of Trump returning to the White House did not weigh into his decision.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Romney's "long and honorable career on the national political stage" on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"Mitt Romney's repeated success in public office is a testament to his transcendent appeal of his character," McConnell said, citing his work as Massachusetts governor and Utah senator. "As it turns out, uncompromising honesty, earnest humility and evident devotion to faith and family are as compelling in Cedar City as they are in Concord."

"Of course, a certain telegenic quality, dare I say, a presidential aura, doesn't hurt either," McConnell continued.

McConnell said Romney made himself a "linchpin" for bipartisan negotiations, and "managed to cram more into six years than many colleagues fit in in 12 or 18."

Romney, too, celebrated his work on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Electoral Count Reform Act, gun safety legislation and religious protections in marriage legislation, saying that he "will leave this chamber with a sense of achievement." But he acknowledged that he will "also leave with a recognition that I did not achieve everything I had hoped."

Romney said "the scourge of partisan politics" has prevented efforts to stabilize the nation's debt, stressing that without the "burden" of the interest on the debt, the nation could spend three times as much military procurement, or twice as much on Social Security benefits every month.

McConnell noted that observers might have wondered after Romney's governorship and bid for the presidency what more he had to prove as he came to the Senate.

"It wasn't about what he had left to prove, but what he had left to give," the GOP leader said.