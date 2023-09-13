Mitt Romney says he's not running for reelection to the Senate in 2024

Washington — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced Wednesday he will not run for reelection to a second term in the Senate in 2024.

"I spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another," Romney said in a video posted on social media. "At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders."

Romney, 76, was the Republican nominee for president in 2012 and won election to the Senate in 2018.

"While I'm not running for reelection, I'm not retiring from the fight," he said. "I'll be your United States senator until January of 2025."

This is breaking news story and will be updated.