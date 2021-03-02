Romney "doing better" after fall knocked him unconscious

Washington — Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, revealed Monday he was hospitalized and received stitches after he took a fall in Boston over the weekend that knocked him unconscious.

Romney told reporters he had a "tough, tough weekend" after he was spotted on Capitol Hill with a black eye when the Senate reconvened Monday. The senator said he was with his grandchildren when the incident occurred.

"I took a fall, knocked me unconscious," he said. "But I'm doing better."

Senator Mitt Romney speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2021. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Romney said he went to the hospital and received "a lot" of stitches through his eyebrow and lip, though he was unsure how many.

"I went to CPAC, that was a problem," he joked of his injuries.

Romney was referencing the Conservative Political Action Conference, which took place in Florida this weekend. While the senator himself has appeared at the annual gathering in the past to much fanfare, even winning its straw poll in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012, his criticisms of former President Donald Trump have made him an unpopular figure among the CPAC crowd.

Mr. Trump mentioned Romney by name, as well as the other Republicans who supported his impeachment, during his speech at CPAC on Sunday, calling him a "grandstander."