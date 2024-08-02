Former Louisiana mayor arrested for alleged sex with minor days after she resigned

New law aims to combat online predators seeking to exploit children

A former Louisiana mayor who resigned from office just days ago was arrested on Thursday on accusations she had sex with a minor, police said.

Misty Roberts, 42, was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on the charges of third degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, Louisiana State Police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said that on Friday, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office requested the state police's Special Victim's Unit investigate a complaint against Roberts for allegations of sexual relations with a juvenile.

Investigators interviewed two minors, one of whom was the alleged victim, police said, and both "confirmed Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor," police said.

Misty Roberts Louisiana State Police

Roberts' attorney, Robert Johnson, released a statement, saying his client is innocent, WAFB-TV reported.

"My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant," Johnson said. "My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent. She has not been charged with a crime and/or convicted of any crime."

On Friday, Roberts initially said she would need to step away from the office for two weeks, but she resigned the very next day, WAFB-TV reported.

"For nearly 15 years, my love and passion for DeRidder has been my foundation while serving as Mayor," Roberts wrote. "This role has rewarded me with many great relationships. I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities."

The former mayor turned herself in to investigators without incident on Thursday, police said.

Roberts was arrested at 10:13 a.m. and released at 11:30 a.m. on $75,000 bond, according to jail records from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

With a population of about 10,000, DeRidder is about 50 miles north of Lake Charles, Louisiana, not far from the Texas border,