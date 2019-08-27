Missy Elliott delivers epic MTV VMA performance with a surprise guest

Rap legend Missy Elliott was honored with the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"I have worked diligently for over two decades, and I never thought I would be standing up here receiving this award," she said, after rapper Cardi B presented it to her.

Rapper Missy Elliott poses with her Video Vanguard Award during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019. Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images

The five-time Grammy Award-winner dedicated her award to "the dance community all around the world," which she described as "the beat to the heart."

She also graced the audience with a show-stopping, seven-minute performance medley, which included samples of fan favorites like "Get Ur Freak On" and "Lose Control." And Elliott surprised the audience with a special guest cameo during the performance of her throwback hit, "Work It."

Back in 2003, the music video for "Work It" won Video of the Year at the VMA's. It starred the then 9-year-old Alyson Stoner. Stoner, now 26, reunited with Elliott and took center stage at the 2019 VMA's. The actress proved that she could still "Work It," as she performed in a yellow tracksuit with her name emblazoned on the back.

Stoner went on to feature in Elliott's music videos for "Gossip Folks" and "I'm Really Hot." The talented dancer also had a successful acting career with Disney and the "Step Up" franchise.

Earlier this year, Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Last week, she released "Iconology,", her first music collection in 14 years.