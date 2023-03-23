Missing Washington mother and daughter found dead, police say

The search for a missing mother and her 7-year-old daughter ended in tragedy after their bodies were discovered in rural Washington state, police said.

On Wednesday, police in the city of Vancouver discovered what they believe to be the bodies of 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter Layla Stewart based on unique identifying genetic marks, police said in a news release.

The cause of death is not known but the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office is working on a report, police said.

According to investigators, Melendez, Layla and Melendez' ex-boyfriend, Kirkland Warren, stayed at the home of an acquaintance on March 11 and were all seen leaving in a burgundy Dodge Charger on the morning of March 12, police said.

Warren has been arrested following a search of his home. He was charged him with tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders that listed Melendez as a protected person, assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

On March 18, the authorities conducted a welfare check to Melendez's home in Vancouver, Washington, after her family had not heard from her since March 11, according to police. A friend told police that Melendez and her daughter had not been home for a few days and that their dog was inside barking. When officers entered the home it was empty except for the dog, police said.

Investigators learned that on March 11 Melendez, Layla and Melendez and Warren had stayed at the home of the acquaintance.

On March 19, police seized Melendez's car after her mother located the vehicle. That same day police executed a search warrant at Warren's home and took him into custody, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.