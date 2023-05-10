Missing Cleveland EMT worker Lachelle Jordan found safe, police and family say

Lachelle Jordan, a 30-year-old EMT worker in Cleveland who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, has been found and is safe, police and family members said Friday.

On Friday, Cleveland police said that Jordan had been "located alive" in Euclid, Ohio, about 10 miles from Cleveland. She was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment.

Jordan's father also confirmed to CBS News that his daughter had been found alive.

Jordan was reported missing by her twin sister Rachelle Jordan, who last saw her on Saturday at Jordan's Cleveland home, according to a statement from the Cleveland police. Rachelle Jordan told police around 6 p.m., Lachelle Jordan told her she was going outside to her car to get something. The sister later went upstairs to put Lachelle Jordan's 8 and 4-year-old children to bed when she realized Lachelle Jordan was not in the home. Rachelle Jordan had been staying in her sister's house of late, police said.

The twin sister told police Lachelle Jordan left her cell phone behind. Police said the home the two were staying in was shot at on Sunday as well.

In addition, the sister told police that Lachelle Jordan has a court case against a man named Michael Stennett and was scheduled to testify against him.

A family member told CBS affiliate WOIO-TV that Lachelle Jordan was expected to testify in a rape case involving Stennett, 65. He was indicted in 2022 on two counts of rape and one count of abduction, WOIO reported.

According to WOIO, Cleveland Municipal Court records showed that Stennett was arrested recently after a warrant was issued for violation of a protection order while committing multiple felonies, including menacing by stalking.

Cleveland police told WOIO in a statement after Stennet's arrest that there was "not information connecting him to this missing persons case at this time."

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said Monday, "This case was scheduled for a final pretrial today, no trial date has been set," WOIO reported.

Mark Barrett, President of the Cleveland EMS Union, previously said that someone had been stalking and threatening Lachelle Jordan at work, and it got so bad that her supervisor took her out of the field, WOIO reported.