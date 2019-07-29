Non-functioning, souvenir missile launcher found in man's luggage at airport

A man was caught with a non-functioning missile launcher in his checked bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Monday, CBS Baltimore reported.

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him for questioning.

The man, who lives in Jacksonville, Texas, told officials he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags, TSA said.

The item was not live, they said, but it was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal.

The man was able to catch his flight, officials said.