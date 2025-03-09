Missing teenager killed, dismembered after Florida couple lured her on app

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last month was killed, dismembered and left in a dumpster by a couple in Florida who kidnapped her after luring her via a social media app, police said.

St. Petersburg police detectives said the remains of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette were left in a dumpster after she was first reported missing on Feb. 24.

The suspect, 35-year-old Steven Gress, allegedly lured the teenager through an online dating app before they met in person on Feb. 14, police said.

"After meeting him the first time, [Corsette] went home and then the next day she returned to his home," police said in a social media post.

Miranda Corsette St. Petersburg Police

According to police, the teen is believed to have stayed with Gress and his domestic partner, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes, at the home. Corsette's grandmother reported her missing to the Guilford Police Department on Feb. 24.

Gilford police said they had previous encounters with Corsette before her death as she would frequently run away from home. She lived with her grandmother and was the mother of an 11-month-old baby.

"The grandmother is her primary caregiver at this time. She said she normally comes home, so she doesn't report her missing every time she leaves," Commander Mary Farrand, the acting police chief for the city of Gulfport, said at a press conference. "She just didn't come back in a timely manner this time."

On Feb. 20, Gress, Corsette and Brandes allegedly got into an argument over missing jewelry and the teenager was beaten, police said during the press conference.

"So, from the 20th through the 24th, she was beaten and tortured because they could not find this piece of jewelry," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

The police department said they believe Corsette was killed between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

Investigators allege that Gress then took her body to a home in Largo, Florida, which was owned by Brandes' mother. Physical evidence shows that Corsette was dismembered there, police said.

The 35-year-old then allegedly drove the remains to Hillsborough County and placed them in a dumpster there.

"Detectives located the dumpster and are working to find the body," the department's statement said.

Police said they received a tip about Corsette's disappearance and death on March 7. Brandes turned herself in to police on Saturday morning and is facing a first degree murder charge.

Gress, who was arrested on March 5 for unrelated charges, was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

"This is a horrific crime," Holloway said. "We want to ensure that we bring justice to Miranda."