Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announces COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is announcing vaccine incentives at a Thursday press conference. Giveaways are expected to include prizes like state park passes, fishing licenses and amusement park tickets in an effort to get 70% of all state residents over the age of 16 vaccinated by July 1.

2.8 million people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 64% of the state's population, the state reported as of May 25.

How to watch Governor Walz' announcement today

What : Minnesota Governor Tim Walz makes an announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. local time; 3 p m. ET

Other states like New York, Maryland, Ohio and Oregon have announced vaccine promotion programs as well. Preliminary data in Ohio showed a 53% week-to-week increase in vaccines since announcing a vaccine lottery offering vaccinated residents a chance to win up to $5 million.

Free stuff is being offered, too. Uber and Lyft will give free rides to people going to get vaccinated. The Chicago Music Series will give free tickets to events throughout the summer to vaccinated people, and the Super Bowl will gift 50 tickets to vaccinated raffle winners.

