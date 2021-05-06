Free stuff for vaccinated Americans: Super Bowl tickets, Target coupons, beer and more

The number of coronavirus vaccines administered in the United States has decreased sharply in recent weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts have said the best way to reach herd immunity in the U.S. is for more people to get vaccinated.

Some lawmakers and businesses are trying to sweeten the experience of getting the shot (or shots) by offering free food, drinks, tickets to games and more.

Here are some of the freebies for getting vaccinated:

Tickets to a New York baseball game

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced May 5 that fans heading to a Yankees or a Mets game can get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the stadiums, and if they do, they will get a free ticket to a future game.

"We will set up at the game, a facility as you're going in, come a little bit early and get your vaccine at the game," he said at a briefing. "And, if you get a vaccine, you get a free ticket to a Yankees or a Mets game."

Super Bowl LVI tickets

Fifty lucky (and vaccinated) fans will win free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the NFL announced May 5. The details about how to win the tickets will be announced during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which airs Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on select channels, including CBS.

Drinks in Connecticut

In Connecticut, participating restaurants will give a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to anyone who shows they have received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine between May 19 and 31. However, purchasing food is also required to receive the free drink. A list of the participating restaurants can be found here.

Beer in New Jersey

New Jersey is offering a free beer at participating breweries to residents 21 and older who get their first vaccine does in the month of May. Governor Phil Murphy shared the list of breweries on Twitter.

Budweiser

Budweiser will pay for a beer for vaccinated individuals over the age of 21 through May 16. To get the deal, participants have to register on the company's website.

Target coupons

Any adult who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS inside a Target will also get a $5 Target coupon, the company announced in May. There are more than 1,700 CVS pharmacies inside Targets nationwide. Appointments must be made through the CVS website.

Museum passes

New Yorkers can get their vaccine under the giant blue whale at the American Museum of Natural History, and when they do, they'll get a voucher for free general admission for up to a group of four to use in the future.

In Springfield, Illinois, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering free admission for anyone who is vaccinated. Tickets can be reserved on the museum's website. The promotion lasts through June.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme began giving free glazed doughnuts in March at participating locations to anyone who has received at least one dose of the vaccine. The offer lasts all year and is limited to one doughnut per person per day.

White Castle dessert on-a-stick

The cheeseburger chain is giving away coupons for a "free dessert on-a-stick" with proof of vaccination at participating locations. The offer is valid through May 31.

Junior's Cheesecake in Brooklyn

Junior's is offering a free mini cheesecake through Memorial Day to anyone who shows their coronavirus vaccination card at their location in Downtown Brooklyn.

Nathan's Famous hot dog at Coney Island

Nathan's Famous said in April it would give a free hot dog to anyone who visits its Coney Island location the same day they get their shot. Showing a vaccination card is required.

Targets at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Illinois

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that anyone at least 18 years old who gets a coronavirus vaccine at a mobile site at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Illinois, on May 14 or 15 will receive 100 free targets to use through October. Appointments can be made here.

Lamination

For a practical deal, Office Depot and OfficeMax locations nationwide will make a free copy and laminate vaccination cards through July 25, 2021. Staples had been doing free laminations as well, but the offer expired on May 1.

A $100 savings bond in West Virginia (maybe)

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said in April that any state resident between the ages of 16 and 35 who got vaccinated would get a $100 savings bond, but he later said that might not be possible.

"I want to do the savings bonds," Justice said, according to West Virginia's News. "We've been with (U.S.) Treasury Department over and over and over trying to figure a way we can do all this. I wanted to have some level of patriotic flavor to it."

Justice said other incentives are being considered.