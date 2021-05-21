New York and Maryland announce COVID-19 vaccine lottery promotions

Nearly 60% of U.S. adults are partially vacci...

Nearly 60% of U.S. adults are partially vaccinated

New York and Maryland announced lottery promotions tied to receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, following a program introduced in Ohio last week that offers a similar incentive.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rolled out the "Vax and Scratch" program, which will award New York Lottery tickets with prizes of up to $5 million to those 18 and older who get vaccinated at one of 10 sites across the state from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28.

"The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot," Cuomo said in a press release.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan announced a "$2 million Vax Cash promotion" that lasts from Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, July 4.

All vaccinated residents ages 18 and older are automatically entered into the daily lottery, which boasts a $40,000 cash prize each day. The final daily drawing will feature a grand prize of $400,000.

"We need every eligible Marylander vaccinated, and this lottery is a further incentive to get a life-saving vaccination to ensure we leave no arm behind in our fight to put this pandemic behind us," Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a press release.

The programs in New York and Maryland follow an announcement from Ohio that it would offer a lottery promotion for residents ages 18 and above who get vaccinated. Those residents can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes.

Ohio is also offering prizes to residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those Ohioans can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships to any Ohio state college or university.

So far, the program appears to be a success. Ohio reported an uptick in vaccines since announcing its $5 million "Vax-a-Million" lottery last week. Preliminary data showed a 53% week-to-week increase in vaccines from May 13 to 18 compared with the week prior.