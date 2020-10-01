7 people wounded in shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

Seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Milwaukee funeral home on Wednesday, CBS affiliate WDJT-TV reports. All seven victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition, according to police.

Attendees of a funeral were gathered outside Serenity Funeral Home when someone opened fire from a vehicle, police said. The victims ranged in age from 20-48 years old.

According to WDJT, the funeral was for Braxton Taylor, 26, who was shot and killed September 26. Police are looking into whether the shooting was targeted at the funeral, but have no known motive.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Police are searching for an unknown suspect and said they do not know how many people were inside the vehicle. Acting Milwaukee Police Department Chief Michael Brunson said the department is "working feverishly" to figure who is behind the shooting.

"This is an untenable situation," Brunson said at a news conference. "This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also called the shooting "unacceptable."

"After four consecutive years of reductions in homicides and nonfatal shootings, this year we have seen a dramatic increase here in the city of Milwaukee and it is not acceptable to me, it's not acceptable to the residents of this city and I know it's not acceptable to the police chief and the members of the police department," he said.