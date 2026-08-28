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Milo Yiannopoulos is in ICE custody, agency records show

By
Nicole Sganga
Nicole Sganga
Homeland Security and Justice Correspondent
Nicole Sganga is CBS News' homeland security and justice correspondent. She is based in Washington, D.C., and reports for all shows and platforms.
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Nicole Sganga,
Jacob Rosen
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
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Jacob Rosen

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Washington — Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to the agency's online detainee database.

Reports indicate Yiannopoulos, who is British, was in New Orleans ahead of a concert headlined by the artist formerly known as Kanye West scheduled for Friday night. TMZ first reported Yiannopoulos' status. 

CBS News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for additional details and the basis for his apprehension.

Yiannopoulos has done work for the political and corporate ambitions of West, who's now known as Ye.

Yiannopoulos, a poster of racist rhetoric, has been a supporter of ICE's immigration enforcement in the past.

"California needs ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, gas stations, strip malls, intersections and government buildings, with on the spot deportation for anyone who can't prove they are in the US legally," he posted on social media in June 2025.

"Total legal immunity for ICE agents when they're on duty," he wrote in September 2025. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.

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