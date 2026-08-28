Milo Yiannopoulos is in ICE custody, agency records show

Washington — Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to the agency's online detainee database.

Reports indicate Yiannopoulos, who is British, was in New Orleans ahead of a concert headlined by the artist formerly known as Kanye West scheduled for Friday night. TMZ first reported Yiannopoulos' status.

CBS News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for additional details and the basis for his apprehension.

Yiannopoulos has done work for the political and corporate ambitions of West, who's now known as Ye.

Yiannopoulos, a poster of racist rhetoric, has been a supporter of ICE's immigration enforcement in the past.

"California needs ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, gas stations, strip malls, intersections and government buildings, with on the spot deportation for anyone who can't prove they are in the US legally," he posted on social media in June 2025.

"Total legal immunity for ICE agents when they're on duty," he wrote in September 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.