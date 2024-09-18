Watch CBS News
CBS Mornings

Millennials and Gen Z embrace co-ownership to make homeownership dreams come true

By Nancy Chen, Analisa Novak

/ CBS News

Millennials, Gen Z embrace home co-ownership
Millennials and Gen Z are buying homes with friends to achieve their homeownership dreams 04:49

The real estate market is as challenging as ever, particularly for first-time buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, the average age of first-time homebuyers has increased from 31 to 35 in a 10-year span. 

To combat rising home prices, many members of the millennial and Gen Z generations are turning to creative paths to homeownership, such as co-buying with friends or moving in with family.

Gilbert Nyantakyi and Kwame Nkrumah, both under 30, co-own a house in New York City. They're part of a growing trend of millennials and Gen Z teaming up to break into the housing market.

"We bought our first property at 26," Nkrumah said. "Very big risk that we took but it felt good doing it with a partner. We mitigated a lot of risk."

For Nyantakyi, co-buying was essential. 

"I would not be a homeowner in 2024 had we not co-bought," he added.

Benefits of co-buying a home

An industry survey from earlier this year found that nearly 15% of Americans have co-purchased a home with someone other than a romantic partner, and another 48% said they would consider it.

Niles Lichtenstein launched the company Nestment to help simplify the co-buying process.

"For the past 50 years, property prices have way outpaced wage growth, and that's created an incredibly large gap."

Lichtenstein offers tips for potential co-buyers, including co-buying with someone you've shared major expenses with before, creating a joint bank account with three to six months of expenses and hiring a lawyer or using a service like Nestment to write an agreement that covers risks such as job loss, unplanned expenses, or one owner deciding to sell.

It's not just co-ownership that's becoming more common. According to Pew Research, one in four Americans between the ages of 25 and 34 now lives in multi-generational homes, where at least two adult generations live under one roof. Financial reasons are a major factor.

Kevin Kennedy, a Pennsylvania home contractor, has seen this firsthand. Since the pandemic, more than half of his jobs have been home conversions to accommodate multi-generational families. 

"This is another alternative that's more budget-friendly for people trying to get into a house. It's going to be a lot more budget-friendly alternative for people to get into a house which is going to be their own," he said.

Kennedy, who built an addition to his home for his in-laws, said, "They saved a lot of money because they're not paying the big taxes on their house. They're not paying any big insurance. We consolidated a lot of that into this house."

He added that the best part was bringing three generations under one roof.

For those considering a multi-generational home renovation, Kennedy recommends budgeting about 50% of the cost of a home in your neighborhood.

As housing prices rise, these paths—co-ownership and multi-generational living—are becoming more popular solutions for people looking to own homes.

Nancy Chen
headshot-600-nancy-chen.jpg

Nancy Chen is a CBS News correspondent, reporting across all broadcasts and platforms. Prior to joining CBS News, Chen was a weekday anchor and reporter at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. She joined WJLA-TV from WHDH-TV in Boston, where she spent five years as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.