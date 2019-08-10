Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce split and say it's "what's best"

After tying the knot less than a year ago, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to split. A rep for Cyrus confirmed to People reported that the couple has "agreed to separate at this time."

The statement said Cyrus and Hemsworth will still "remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart." They also expressed both are "ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals" and "they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Before the announcement on Saturday, Cyrus posted a photo of herself sitting in a chair noticeably without her wedding ring on Instagram. "Mute me if you don't want SPAMMED," Cyrus wrote in the caption.

Cyrus also appeared in photos with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter, who posted on Friday two photos with Cyrus on Instagram. In one of the photos shared they're seen wearing swimsuits on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. Carter included as the caption, "Rock the boat, don't rock the boat baby."

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December, and they have been in a on-and-off relationship for more than a decade. Both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."