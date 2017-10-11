Miley Cyrus admits to James Corden that she's a terrible driver on "Carpool Karaoke"

Miley Cyrus joined James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke," and she admitted that she was high when she shot the music video for "Wrecking Ball." Cyrus also talked to the "Late Late Show" host about her bad driving and why she doesn't regret her past.

The two started the segment with "We Can't Stop," and soon afterward, Cyrus confessed that she's actually a terrible driver.

She admitted to Corden that she constantly hits things when she's backing out of her driveway and recounted a disastrous story in which she hit the sound trailer one day while working on "The Voice."

"The most recent was a pretty good one," Cyrus said of her many car accidents. "I was at 'The Voice' set and I was the last one to leave, and I backed my car into the sound trailer. But I didn't tell anyone, I just left. So I did a hit and run."

Cyrus said she eded up outing herself by accident.

"I go and tell Adam and Blake ... I'm like, 'You're not going to believe what I did last night. I totally f**king wrecked 'The Voice' sound trailer!' But I was mic'd! So the sound people knew it was me. I told on myself, even though I went through all the craziness to not get busted."

Cyrus and Corden also sang classics like "The Climb," "Party in the USA" and "Wrecking Ball." Cyrus said she was high when she filmed the music video from "Wrecking Ball," but also revealed that she was truly crying in the video.

"I really was crying though," she explained. "I thought about my puppy. I had a puppy that had died and it was like my number one, so I thought about my puppy the whole time. That's how much I loved my puppy."

Watch the whole ride below.