Mikie Sherrill on why there's too much "caution" and "mediocrity" in the Democratic Party

New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill said in an interview with "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the voters who sent her to the governor's office earlier this week "wanted to see an agenda to get their costs down" — and quickly.

Sherrill, a House Democrat and former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, told CNN on Wednesday that "there is too much caution and mediocrity in the party."

Asked by Brennan to expand on that point, Sherrill said she believes voters want their elected leaders to move with a "sense of urgency." She pointed to her campaign promise to declare a state of emergency aimed at freezing utility rates.

"I'm not writing a strongly worded letter. I'm not doing a 10-year plan. I'm on Day 1 declaring a state of emergency," Sherrill said.

Sherrill defeated Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli by 13.6 points Tuesday, a decisive win in one of the first statewide elections since President Trump's victory last year.

The cost of living was a core issue for both candidates. Sherrill sought to link Ciattarelli — who was endorsed by Mr. Trump — to the president's policies, including his tariffs on foreign imports and his moves to halt funding for a transit tunnel project between New Jersey and New York City. Meanwhile, Ciattarelli accused Democrats of mismanaging the state.

