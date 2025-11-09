Transcript: New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 9, 2025

The following is the transcript of the interview with New Jersey Gov.-elect , a Democrat, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 9, 2025.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Friday we spoke to one of the other big Democratic winners last Tuesday, New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill, who is currently a member of Congress – and asked whether given her new role as the chief executive of a state hard hit by the shutdown, she would support the Democratic Party position of blocking government funding until Obamacare subsidies are extended.

REP. SHERRILL: Well, it's really important that we keep up that fight, because we see in the market, costs going up by 175% if the Republicans don't address this health care crisis. We know that there have already been huge cuts in the One Big, Beautiful Bill to people's access to health care. And you know, when we look at this crisis, so much of it is really imposed by Donald Trump. So there is money for him to put towards SNAP funding that he's refusing to do, even though courts are demanding it. Now he's kind of slow walking it, making it very difficult for states to do that illegally, and courts are holding him accountable. We see with air traffic control problem, some of this is because the administration hasn't moved quickly enough at Newark in some of the problems we had over the summer. So we're already down by 25%. Now, with this crisis going on because the President refuses to open up the government, we're seeing another 10% in flights being derailed, and we see continued late and delayed flights. So, it's time that the government- that the Trump administration, that Republicans in the House and the Senate, get serious about opening up government.

MARGARET BRENNAN: When we look at our recent polling, a majority of Americans are really concerned that this shutdown is going to hurt the overall economy. How can you justify the damage?

REP. SHERRILL: Well, it truly is hurting the economy, and you can't justify the damage, which is why the President and the Senate and Republican majority in the House need to get this government open, and they need to do so in a way that's going to stop punishing the American people. I think what we saw with this election is the American people, you know, really demanding that our federal government operate in a way that is going to stop punishing them economically. I'll tell you I ran on affordability, on the fact that I'm going to fight in Trenton to make sure we're cutting through red tape and permitting to drive down costs, but also that I'm going to continue to fight that- for Washington, to address things like the tariff program, which is raising costs and everything from a cup of coffee to groceries, to fight the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' which is continuing to raise costs on education and innovation, housing, health care, to continue to fight this government shutdown so that we can really address health care needs here in the state.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You keep saying it's up to the president to reopen the government, but you withheld your own vote on that continuing resolution, that short term funding bill, and over in the Senate, Leader Thune is tearing into Democrats for that decision. He said, It shows you're not caring that there are men and women in uniform frequenting food banks because of the shutdown, not making rent payments, trying to borrow. He said, Dems view this as leverage, and he used that word because it was your House leadership, Katherine Clark, justified withholding votes to end the shutdown, saying that's one of the few parts of leverage that Democrats have. How do you respond to this accusation that it's actually Democrats who are being heartless here?

REP. SHERRILL: Well, when you have the Republicans that have the presidency, they have the majority in the Senate, they have the majority in the House. They've even, many would say- including myself, taken over the court system. Then they have a responsibility to open up this government, and I have to tell you as a veteran myself, I know how devastating that is –

MARGARET BRENNAN: It was Whip Clark who said those votes are leverage.

REP. SHERRILL: We're- leverage to serve the American people. I mean, we see again and again these Republican attacks on everything from health care. Look, if if they don't fund the Affordable Care Act, costs are going to go up by 175% for people here in New Jersey, at already high levels. That is going to kick so many people off health care that's on top of the huge Medicare cuts that we're seeing in the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' on top of the tariff cuts that are raising grocery prices everywhere, on top of the fight he's in now, which is raising gas prices. So again and again, we're seeing the Trump administration punishing people, and these Republicans have got to come to the table, and they've got to start really working for the American people, and this election showed that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But when you were talking about the extension of the health care subsidies, why isn't the promise to hold a vote on those health care subsidies enough for Democrats to vote to reopen the government?

REP. SHERRILL: So we are working hard to address the concerns for the American people, and Republicans, again and again, are refusing to address that. So right now--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well the leader Thune said they'll hold a vote--

REP. SHERRILL: --part of how we get the government open and they should do it right now, I think we have seen what the promises that Republicans have made have been worth. What he needs to do is actually put the subsidies in. We can serve the American people, we can drive down health care costs, and that's really key.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Let's talk a bit about your election. As you said, the economy was front and center for you. Energy prices in particular, you focused in on. In New Jersey, they're up 19% over the past year, versus 6% nationwide. I know you want to declare a state of emergency day one, but what does it actually mean? How quickly will prices come down?

REP. SHERRILL: So the state of emergency will freeze rate hikes, because there are some rate hikes that are set to come into play in the next several months, and I- you know, I'm not going to allow those to be put on the back of the New Jersey rate payer, and we see that the can has been kicked down the road by too many people. So the utility companies have already come to the table to say, okay, let's negotiate those rate hikes. We have money that comes in through the BPU to defray the cost. But what's really going to also happen is, very quickly, I'm turning to adding a lot of power to our grid. Right now, PJM, that's our regional grid operator, has really screwed up the market for various reasons, and so every electron we produce in New Jersey will defray the cost of elect- of electricity we have to buy on the market. So that's why, immediately, I'm going to cut through red tape and permitting delays to get solar done. We're going to continue to build out battery storage, and then in the first budget, we will expand modernization of our natural gas facilities, and in the long term, nuclear.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You said on CNN this past week that there's a feeling working people have not been heard, and that there's too much caution and mediocrity in the Democratic Party today. What? What did you mean by that?

REP. SHERRILL: That- as I was talking to people across the state, thousands of people, they wanted to see an agenda to get their costs down, and something that was going to take place quickly. As I said, you know, I'm not writing a strongly worded letter. I'm not doing a 10 year plan. I'm on day one declaring a state of emergency, not just because I'm furious that, you know, as too many people have failed New Jersey rate payers, that the costs are being dumped on them. Yes, that is a huge problem for me that I'm addressing, but it also, I think, conveys that sense of urgency that I feel to work for the people of New Jersey, so that they know that this is a day one issue for me. They also want to see somebody though that has their backs, because they know that these tariffs are raising costs. They know that the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' is going to take away their health care. They know that attacks on the Gateway Tunnel Project are going to raise costs here and really cut into job opportunities. So they want to know that whoever is governing is going to be focused on governing for them, not a party of one like Donald Trump.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, your criticism there was of fellow Democrats, as I understood it. But let me ask you about Speaker Emeritus, Nancy Pelosi. She just announced that she is going to be leaving Congress. When I spoke to her last on this program, she indicated that she knows it's a problem recruiting new candidates, in part because of the environment we're in, including just how nasty our politics are and the security threats. And she said that's discouraging- in particular women who fear the impact on children. What do you say to those considering for office right now? Are you seeing that that female candidates are fearful of doing what you just did?

REP. SHERRILL: Well, we've worked very hard here in New Jersey to really build out a future and an idea that's going to bring everybody in and- and really working hard to keep people safe. Public safety is a huge issue for me and for people across the state. As we double down on our constitutional protections, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, etc., but it is a scary time. I remember right after I won my primary, the assassinations in Minnesota took place, and here I have four kids, and I'm suddenly thinking, oh my gosh, am I putting them at risk by running? But you know what? I think most of us are weighing as moms if we're candidates is, what is my kids' future look like if I don't run? And that's on balance, I think people are choosing to run. I see women across our state running. We have, you know, people newly getting into races, and also some of the great, powerful women in our state continuing to serve. So I don't think it's dissuading them, but it certainly is on our minds as we are thinking about, how are we going to keep our families safe as we are running for elected office?

MARGARET BRENNAN: Congresswoman, we'll be watching as you transition into being the next Governor of New Jersey. Thank you for your time today.