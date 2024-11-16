Mike Tyson says he has "no regrets" after losing boxing match to Jake Paul

Despite losing his boxing match to Jake Paul, Mike Tyson in a social media post Saturday said he had "no regrets" to getting "in ring one last time."

The boxing legend was defeated by social media star Jake Paul in a highly anticipated fight on Friday night with an age difference of over three decades between the two contenders.

Netflix said Saturday that 60 million households worldwide tuned in to watch the match. The two fighters went eight full rounds, with each round two minutes long. Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision and the 27-year-old upset boxer and 58-year-old former heavyweight champion hugged afterward.

Paul was expected to earn about $40 million from the fight, and Tyson was expected to take around $20 million for the fight, according to DraftKings and other online reports.

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

Tyson said on his social media that "this is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night."

The fight almost didn't happen after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up while on a plane in March. He addressed his illness Saturday, writing that he "almost died in June." He said he had eight blood transfusions and "lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."

Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 after a 20-year career. He last fought in a 2020 exhibition match against former four-division world champ Roy Jones Jr.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you," he said.

and contributed to this report.