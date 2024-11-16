Jake Paul wins fight against Mike Tyson by unanimous decision

Social media star Jake Paul defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated fight with an age difference of over three decades between the two contenders. The Friday night win for the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer was streamed on Netflix from the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

Paul defeated Tyson by an unanimous decision after the two fighters went eight full rounds, with each round two minutes.

Fight night for the 58-year-old Tyson and 27-year-old Paul came following doubts over whether it would happen at all. The fight was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed after the former heavyweight champion experienced an ulcer flare-up on a plane in May.

A different kind of flare-up happened during the official weigh-in Thursday with Tyson slapping Paul in the face. Tyson later told the New York Post that Paul had stepped on his toe when the two were toe to toe onstage.

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

What is Jake Paul's fight record?

With the win, Paul's record improved to 11-1.

Was Jake Paul predicted to win?

Oddsmakers had Paul as the slight favorite to win. Former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua also went with Paul.

How much prize money does Jake Paul win?

Paul was expected to earn about $40 million from the fight, according to DraftKings Network and other online sources.

Promoters didn't reveal the payouts ahead of the bout. Paul is a co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, which produced the fight.

Does Mike Tyson still get paid?

Tyson was expected to take home around $20 million for the fight, according to DraftKings and other online reports.

Tyson entered professional boxing in 1985 and became the youngest heavyweight champion in history a year later. After serving time for a rape conviction in the 1990s, Tyson won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles.

He retired from boxing in 2005 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011. He last fought in a 2020 exhibition match against former four-division world champ Roy Jones Jr.

"He like put on another 20 pounds from when I fought him, so he's more bigger and he's more dangerous because more size, more power, so it's going to be a tough one for Jake to climb," Jones told CBS News ahead of the fight.

