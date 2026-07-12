Transcript: Rep. Mike Turner on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 12, 2026

The following is the transcript of an interview with Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on July 12, 2026.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And we're joined now by Ohio Republican Congressman Mike Turner. It is good to have you here, Congressman. I know you are a friend to Ukraine. Senator Graham certainly was. As I mentioned, he was so excited about finally getting to move this sanctions and tariffs bill. Do you think that this will go forward without a champion like him behind it?

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE TURNER: Well, let's hope. Let's hope, as you had- had indicated, that- that- that is one of the legacies that- that the Senate will move his bill. You know, we were- I was at the NATO summit with Lindsey Graham and another senator last- last week, Senator Shaheen, Coons, Durbin, Rounds, and as we met with Zelenskyy, Lindsey Graham was making the point of the need for this sanctions bill that has passed the House and that I've co-sponsored, and that- that should pass the Senate, that Lindsey has been such a champion for. It was his- it was his bill. You know, what's so sad about losing Lindsey is that, you know, in this debate now that we have of America first- you can be America first and still understand that it doesn't have to be America alone. That, you know, allies want America's voice. America's voice is important. America needs to stand for- for freedom and- and democracy and liberty. And that's what they saw in the voice of- of Lindsey Graham. You know, in McCain's voice and Reagan's voice, and what- what they saw in Lindsey was someone who was willing to stand up and say, "You're not alone. America is with you." You know, we're not going to do it for you. We're not going to- you know come in and decide for you. But- but you're not going to be alone. And- and he was that voice with Ukraine, having just gone to Ukraine, saying we're- we're going to be with you, and this bill would be an important symbolism to say 'we're going to be with Ukraine.' And I certainly hope the Senate moves it this week, and we can put it on the president's desk this week. As you had said earlier, he had been in touch with you and said he believed he had movement from the White House for that bill. We should pass this bill, put it on the president's desk.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you know if Republican leadership has considered that at all at this point?

REP. TURNER: I don't--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay.

REP. TURNER: --I know that, you know, we certainly have the news where they had just said upon our--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. TURNER: --return from the NATO summit that they believed--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. TURNER:--that they could move this in the Senate.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. TURNER: The House has already passed a version of this bill--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. TURNER: So I know there's broad support. There were, you know, more than a- you know veto-proof number of senators--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah, 85 in the--

REP. TURNER:--who co-sponsored it. With the White House's support, this bill could be on the president's desk this week.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Let me ask you as well about NATO. You had voted for a bill years ago, CAATSA, we'll call it, that would challenge what Turkey had done, which was buy this Russian weapons system, and President Trump said this week that he's okay with lifting some of the sanctions and letting Turkey have the F-35 fighter. How could that happen and not violate the law that you supported?

REP. TURNER: Right. So you're speaking of the S-400s, which is the Russian air defense--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

REP. TURNER:--system that that Turkey had purchased, and during that time, Congress had passed, which had been signed into law, a bill that would restrict the the president's ability--

MARGARET BRENNAN: In the first Trump administration.

REP. TURNER: Right. And to- to waive sanctions that were placed on Turkey, including it had taken them out of the F-35 program. The- Turkey has signaled that they are now in a position that they want to comply with the- with that bill that would put them in a position where the S-400 would no longer be an impediment to their entering back into the F-35 program. I certainly hope that that occurs.

MARGARET BRENNAN: They'll sell it to somebody else?

REP. TURNER: The information, you know- I can't disclose what they had told to us, but it's very promising. Of all the senators, we agreed together that we would be able to publicly say what we heard was very promising, and Senator Shaheen has said- you know, she was one of the original authors of this, she believes it's promising. If they do this, and to get them back in the F-35 program is incredibly important. They're a member of NATO, a very strong member of NATO, having just, of course, hosted the summit, which was very successful. I certainly hope that they follow through and that they do so in a manner that returns them. They were also a producer of parts for the F-35, so entering back into production would be very, very important.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about some other things on the domestic front as well. Late Friday, Homeland Security made an announcement that they're going to change- they want states to change the way that elections are conducted, or if states refuse, they'll lose millions in federal terrorism prevention funds. So, there are a list of things in there, including switching to paper ballots, which, like, nearly every single state has a paper backup system at this point. What do you think of this federal pressure to get states to change their elections?

REP. TURNER: Right, so I'm not really familiar with this announcement. You know, obviously there is concern in Congress of federal intervention on the election--

MARGARET BRENNAN: As a conservative, you must. Yeah.

REP. TURNER: --on the state side. But at the same time, there is also- or America First, you know the- you know the- the provisions of the bills that are moving through the House that relate to ensuring that we have identification for people to- to prove that they're American citizens, mail ballots as the president has made as a portion of his provisions

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.

REP. TURNER:--that he's continues to--

MARGARET BRENNAN: He wants to change all these things.

REP. TURNER: All of those things are of concern, and certainly we have to address them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You're how many days until the midterm elections? At this point, that's not really practical--

REP. TURNER: The House has passed these provisions several times, all of which I have voted for--

MARGARET BRENNAN: We noticed that. We did check that.

REP. TURNER: --I think- I think the Senate does need to move these provisions.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But did you vote for it, knowing that the Senate doesn't have the votes to actually make it become law? Vote yes, hope no?

REP. TURNER: I think- I think- I think the president is- is certainly making a very good case as to how these provisions need to- to become law, and I think that they are ones that will ensure for the American public, you know, integrity in the- in voting.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, non-citizens can't vote in federal elections. That became one 1996--

REP. TURNER: The concern is how do you ensure that- that's going- that that is occurring--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Which each state does.

REP. TURNER: And we need to make certain that we ensure that that occurs.

MARGARET BRENNAN: At the state level?

REP. TURNER: You know, certainly--

MARGARET BRENNAN: I'll let you go on that. But, just to--

REP. TURNER: Certainly having- having identification should be at least, the way to ensure--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes, but not--

REP. TURNER: --that someone- that we know who's voting.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

[CROSSTALK]

REP. TURNER: How do we- how do we have? I mean, there are so many things--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well the states verify it. And not all drivers license say you are a citizen.

REP. TURNER: --that you have to have identification for. How do you- how do you let someone vote and not even have an identification? I can't understand how anyone would be opposed to that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Let me--

REP. TURNER: And this is one of those things where it's- it's off the charts. The American public believe that people should--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. TURNER: --have identification to vote. This should pass.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah, and- and that's often required when you register. Very quickly, do you know what the plan is to deal with the Haitians who are having their temporary protected status revoked in Springfield, Ohio?

REP. TURNER: So as of Friday, there's been a short-term extension because of the--

MARGARET BRENNAN: So the 24th of July.

REP. TURNER: It's over- two weeks. You know, the- Markwayne Mullin, Secretary has said that those individuals who are working- that they should look to- as manner in which they might be able to be included in other processes, because, you know, they're contributing to society certainly. You know our governor Mike DeWine and myself and others who have individuals in our community who are going to be affected, are certainly advocates for these individuals to be able to stay in our communities, who are working and contributing. They're valuable people in our community, and we certainly hope--

[CROSSTALK]

MARGARET BRENNAN: You voted for Congress to extend this, but leadership--

REP. TURNER: --we certainly hope that they can- that they can stay and- and be able to contribute into our communities.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We're going to continue to- to track that and whether they have that hope beyond the 24th of July. Congressman, thank you for your time. We'll be back in a moment.