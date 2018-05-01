Pompeo vows to get "swagger back" at State, says he's ready to learn from U.S. diplomats

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised employees he'd help get the State Department its "swagger back" in an address at the State Department on his first day in the building as the nation's top diplomat. He said that standing in front of staffers as the 70th secretary of state was "enormously humbling."

"The United States diplomatic corps needs to be in every corner, every stretch of the world" urged Pompeo. He added, "I know we will deliver for this president and this country."

Pompeo flew overseas as secretary immediately after he was sworn in late last week, remarking to staffers on Tuesday "I think I have the record for the longest trip to the first day of work."

Pompeo was quickly sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after a 57-42 confirmation vote Thursday afternoon, saying he was "completely humbled by the responsibility" of the new position.

"I'm looking forward to serving the American people and getting to work right away," Pompeo said at his ceremony, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Pompeo was back in Washington after a whirlwind tour overseas which took him to Brussels, Riyadh, Jerusalem and Amman. The newly minted secretary participated in the NATO Foreign Ministerial meeting and later discussed regional issues and ongoing concerns over the Iran nuclear deal with leaders in the Middle East.

The secretary told employees that a swearing-in ceremony would be conducted by President Trump on Wednesday, marking his first visit to the State Department during his presidency. Pompeo said he plans to speak with staffers later in the week to lay out his expectations and hopes for the department, as well as share some of his "leadership style."

"One of the first rules is: Don't talk down to people," said Pompeo. He quipped, "I'll speak to you all right up here," as staffers laughed.