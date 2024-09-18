House to vote on GOP plan to fund the government with shutdown deadline on the horizon

Washington — The House is set to vote Wednesday on a measure to keep the government funded with less than two weeks before a possible government shutdown. But the measure, paired with what Democrats see as a poison pill on noncitizen voting, faces headwinds in the lower chamber. And even among Republicans, support may fall short.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday that the House would move forward with the vote, after delaying it days earlier in the face of opposition from members of his own party. With a razor-thin majority in the House, just a handful of Republicans can tank a partisan bill. And the House GOP's opening salvo in the funding fight has attracted plenty of opponents.

The continuing resolution would keep the government funded through March 28. But it includes a measure aimed at targeting the practice of illegal voting that Democrats view as a nonstarter. The bill, known as the SAVE Act, would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. And despite the fact that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in federal elections under current law, the House passed the measure earlier this year.

The voting legislation, though it's a dead end for Democrats, has been billed as a sweetener for House conservatives, who often oppose stopgap measures to keep the government funded. Whether it's enough to keep the reliably unruly group in line remains to be seen.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The strategy has also picked up opposition from defense hawks, who have raised concern about the impact of a six-month continuing resolution on defense spending. But House Republican leadership has moved ahead with the longer timeline, which could give them more leverage in a funding fight if Donald Trump returns to the White House next year.

The opposition from multiple sides makes the measure's passage in the House an uphill battle. But Johnson has yet to identify an alternative, telling reporters on Tuesday that he's "not having any alternative conversations" despite the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government.

"That's the play," Johnson said. "It's an important one and I'm going to work around the clock to try to get it passed."

Senate Republicans have deferred to the House, with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell telling reporters at a news conference on Tuesday that they "first have to wait and see what the House sends us." But he insisted that there must not be a government shutdown.

"It would be politically beyond stupid for us to do that right before the election, because certainly we'd get the blame," McConnell said.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have lambasted the speaker for his prolonged opening gambit. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democratic appropriator in the Senate, said on Tuesday that it's "time for Speaker Johnson to take a good look in the mirror."

"He is proposing a bill that first off, he can't even get through the House, and second off, he has a flat, zero percent chance of passing here in the Senate," Murray said, arguing that the approach would "leave countless programs, including our military, stuck in limbo for half a year," along with including a "massive poison pill that is the very definition of a nonstarter."

Murray accused Johnson of walking out "onto an extreme partisan limb" with the plan, catering to those on the fringe of his party. She said she had a message for the speaker.

"There is an off-ramp right in front of you, one you have taken before, one you should know by now actually works — bipartisanship," Murray said. "It's actually pretty simple."