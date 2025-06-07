Colombian senator and presidential hopeful shot in assassination attempt
A Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate in next year's presidential election was shot and wounded in Bogota on Saturday, various media reported, while the government denounced an "attack."
Miguel Uribe, 39, was in critical condition and one person had been arrested, according to media reports.
"Violence can never be the way... I sincerely hope that (Uribe) is well and out of danger," Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia wrote on social media.
In a statement, his party, the Centro Democratico conservative party, said Uribe was attending a campaign event when, at around 5 p.m. local time, he was shot in the head.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.