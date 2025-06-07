Colombian senator and presidential hopeful shot in assassination attempt

A Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate in next year's presidential election was shot and wounded in Bogota on Saturday, various media reported, while the government denounced an "attack."

Miguel Uribe, 39, was in critical condition and one person had been arrested, according to media reports.

"Violence can never be the way... I sincerely hope that (Uribe) is well and out of danger," Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia wrote on social media.

FILE --- Miguel Uribe Turbay attends the strategic dialogue Rethinking Cities for Competitiveness: Smart and Sustainable Cities at the 2019 Concordia Americas Summit in Bogota, Colombia, on May 14, 2019. Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

In a statement, his party, the Centro Democratico conservative party, said Uribe was attending a campaign event when, at around 5 p.m. local time, he was shot in the head.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.