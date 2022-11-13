Midterms show "nobody knows nothing" as voters defy pollsters | 60 Minutes

Midterms show "nobody knows nothing"

Midterms show "nobody knows nothing"

In Hollywood, there is a saying, "Nobody knows nothing in this business." Studios can invite audiences for sneak previews or test the box-office appeal of the stars, but they can't predict a hit.

Well, this past week's midterm elections have shown it's not only in the movie business that "nobody knows nothing." In spite of many pollsters who dissected every aspect of the campaigns and candidates, in spite of focus groups probing the public psyche, the outcome when the ballots were tallied was a surprise to both parties.

Voters were less angry and more moderate than the political soothsayers predicted.

Turnout was high. Voters weren't turned off.

And while we wait for some important races to be decided, we also wait to see how this new group of legislators will work for all of us.