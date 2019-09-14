Dozens arrested during ICE protest at New York Microsoft store

Dozens of demonstrators were arrested during a sit-in at a Microsoft store in New York on Saturday. The protest was organized by Close The Camps NYC as a response to Microsoft doing business with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The event began with a march from the main branch of the New York Public Library to the Microsoft store on Fifth Avenue, located mere blocks from Trump Tower.

A Microsoft spokesperson said all of their customers and employees were safe. "We're grateful to the NYPD for their help with protestors at our store on 5th Avenue. We've closed the store for the rest of the day and look forward to opening our doors again soon," they said.

Protestors block the entrance of a Microsoft store in midtown Manhattan during a rally against the US immigration policy on September 14, 2019 in New York City. Some dozens of protesters were arrested by the police after blocking the 5th Avenue. Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images

Police say they took 76 people into custody Saturday who blocked traffic near the Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

The protest comes amid mounting criticism of companies working with ICE. Some of Microsoft's own employees demanded last year that it cancel its data processing contract with ICE.