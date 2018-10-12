Michigan man who shot at black teen on front porch found guilty

A Michigan man who shot at a black teenager from his front porch was found guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm on Friday.

In April 2018, 14-year-old Brennan Walker said he missed the bus and got lost on his way to school, CBS Detroit station WWJ reports. The Rochester High School freshman walked up to Jeffrey Zeigler's house and knocked on the door for help. Zeigler's wife, Dana, says she thought the person on her porch was trying to break in.

"I saw a black person standing at my door and I screamed at him and I asked him what he was doing there," Dana Zeigler said in court this week. "He tells me that he is going to school and at that point he approaches the door, forward momentum, comes forward, opens the screen door, and puts his hand on the door handle again, as though he's coming into my house."

She called 911 and her husband grabbed his gun.

Security footage showed Jeffrey Zeigler, a 52-year-old former Detroit firefighter, stepping out onto his front porch with the weapon. As the boy runs away, Zeigler is seen taking aim with a shotgun and firing in his direction. Walker was not injured.

WATCH: This white man shot at a black teenager to get him off his porch. The 14-year-old missed the school bus and walked up to the house to ask for directions. https://t.co/hkawYL66Cp pic.twitter.com/oFunNnYJ3b — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2018

"I wanted to fire more up in the air, more towards my shoulder, and I didn't get the chance to because like I said, it was slippery, and I didn't have a good grip on the gun," Zeigler testified. "I felt extremely remorseful. And I was -- I was just shocked."

"He says he tripped and that's why he shot. I believe the video shows something else and I hope the jury sees it as well," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The man said if he could go back and do it differently, he would. "I would have given him a ride to school," Zeigler said on Friday.

Zeigler's attorney, Rob Morad says his client was over-charged: "Obviously he's been sorry ever since this obviously happened. He's been extremely remorseful. He wishes he could take it back but obviously you can't take it back."

Zigler's bond was revoked and his sentencing is scheduled for November 18, WXYZ reports.