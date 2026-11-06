2 lifelong singles had been happily unattached their entire adult lives. Then they found each other.

For his entire life, 65-year-old Al Sager of Bay City, Michigan, had been single.

"You see relationships sour and it's like, 'Nah, I don't want that,'" Sager told CBS News. "… I was alone, but I wasn't lonely."

Across town, meanwhile, 76-year-old Susan Guc felt the same.



"If there would be anybody out there, who would I really want?" Guc said. As it turned out, the answer was nobody.

"And I was happy with that," she said. "I really was."

Guc worked as a nurse devoted solely to her patients. Sager was a truck driver who was always on the road. They were two of Bay City's most committed "uncommitteds."

Until this week, when they were married. All those years of singlehood came to a surprising end, leaving relatives in disbelief.

"We were all just shocked," one relative said.

"I about fell out of my chair," said another. "I didn't expect that."



Guc explained: "It was just a fluke."

It all began a couple of years ago, according to Guc, when they both underwent heart procedures and were placed in the same cardiac rehab program.

Guc was on a treadmill when she noticed Sager on an exercise bike. He didn't notice anything, but she really liked his smile.

He was oblivious to her, so she hit him with a rock — literally. The rock had the word "smile" etched on it.

"Yes, she threw a rock at me to get my attention," Sager said.

"This rock rocked," Guc said.

Actually, she more like handed it to him, but it did knock him for a loop.



"I thought she was trying to tell me, 'Hey, you don't smile enough,'" Sager said. "… And I said, 'Well, I better look into this more.'"

Today, Sager and Guc are all smiles and beaming a message to anyone out there who thinks they're too old to find their person.

"I had thought that, but look what happened to me," Guc said.



Added Sager, "Oh, absolutely, it's never too late."