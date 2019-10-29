Michigan apples recalled in 8 states due to listeria concerns

A Michigan produce supplier is recalling half a dozen apple varieties distributed in eight states due to concerns the fruit might be contaminated with Listeria. The recall involves nearly 2,300 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples, according to North Bay Produce of Traverse City.

The recalled apples were shipped between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 to distributors and retailers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, according to a statement posted Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Apples purchased before Oct. 16 are not part of the recall, and health officials are not aware of any illnesses linked to the recall, the company and FDA said.

The variety of recalled apples include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Nonamac and Red Delicious, all sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan. The recall also involves apples sold unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags and individually from retailers' display trays. (See full list below.)

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and at times fatal infections in the young, frail and elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems. It can cause short-term symptoms including fever, headache, stiffness and abdominal pain in healthy people, and miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA cautioned. The recall was initiated after a test indicated the presence of the organism, prompting the company to stop production at the facility that processed the product.

Consumers were urged not to eat the recalled apples, and are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call 1-231-929-4001 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Time), or visit www.northbayproduce.com.

Apple recall List

McIntosh Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, delivered to Michigan and Louisiana between Oct. 19-21 with UPC code 8 13635 01012 8.

Jonathan Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, delivered to Louisiana on Oct. 21 with UPC code 8 13635 01017 3.

Honeycrisp Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, delivered to Louisiana on Oct. 21 with UPC code 8 13635 01018 0.

Jonamac Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, delivered to Wisconsin on Oct. 16 with UPC code 8 13635 01019 7.

McIntosh North Bay Pure Michigan 3-pound plastic bag, delivered in Michigan on Oct. 21 with UPC code 8 13635 01012 8.

Honeycrisp North Bay Pure Michigan 2-pound plastic bag, delivered in Michigan on Oct. 19 with UPC code 8 13635 01130 9.

Honeycrisp quarter peck paper tote bag, delivered in Michigan on Oct. 19 with item number 700116.

Fuji half peck plastic tote bags, delivered to All Thyme Fresh Market stores on Oct. 18 with PLU number 4195.

Jonathan bulk 600-pound corrugated bins, delivered in Michigan on Oct. 16.

McIntosh distributed in trays, not sold in retail, delivered on Oct. 19 and 21 with PLU number 4019.

Red Delicious distributed in trays; sold individually for retail sale, delivered to North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Food Distribution Division – Butner, in Creedmoor, N.C., and Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park, Fla., on Oct. 21 with PLU numbers 4168 and 4167.