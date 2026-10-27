Text messages help lead to man's arrest for murder in ex-fiancée's 2011 disappearance, affidavit says

Court documents are revealing new details about Dale Smith Jr., the man recently arrested in connection with the disappearance of his ex-fiancée Michelle Parker in 2011, including newly recovered text messages and a history of domestic violence and injuries that police never asked about during their initial investigation.

Smith was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder earlier this month. Police said that new evidence in the case, as well as advancements in forensic technology, led to the arrest, though some of the exact details were not provided.

Parker, then 33, disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011, the same day that an episode of "The People's Court" about a dispute between herself and Smith aired. Her car was found the next day, but she was never located. Parker and Smith share two children. Parker was reported missing by her sister, who told police that Parker had stopped by her workplace before going to drop off the children at Smith's house. Smith told Parker's mother that Parker dropped the children off and left.

Smith told police that he and Parker "do not talk anymore" and that she had only come by to drop off the children, according to the affidavit. He allowed officers to search his apartment, and nothing suspicious was found, according to the documents.

A history of domestic violence

The investigation found that Smith had a history of domestic violence against multiple women, including Parker. In 2001, while serving in the military, he was found guilty of domestic violence against his wife, Shannon Smith. He was also court martialed for distributing ecstasy at this time, and sentenced to three years in prison.

Military records also described Smith as having a "severe mood swings when subjected to minimal stress." He was prescribed anti-depressants, the military said, but had an "inability to effectively handle any level of stress" and so was removed from primary duties.

Before beginning a relationship with Parker, he was engaged to another woman, Jill Van Mechelen. The pair began dating in 2003, were engaged in 2005 and broke up in 2006. Van Mechelen told police that Smith had choked her on multiple occasions, and threatened to kill both her and her father and "make them disappear," according to the affidavit. Van Mechelen eventually obtained an injunction against Smith.

Parker's sister told police that Parker had also described multiple incidents of domestic violence.Those included an episode where Parker caught Smith at his home with another woman, and he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against the wall before throwing her out of his house by the neck, according to the affidavit.

Angela Nunez, a friend of Parker's, told police in a 2026 interview that she remembered seeing Parker with bruises on her arms, neck and cheek. Parker also told Nunez that Smith would throw and break things when he lost his temper, according to the affidavit. Nunez also told police she was aware of Smith sending Parker belittling text messages.

Unexplained injuries

The affidavit also includes photos of Smith taken when he was interviewed by detectives. The photos show "recent scratches and abrasions" that detectives say they now believe were "defensive wounds from the victim." Scratches were found on Smith's face and left arm. He also had abrasions on the backs of his elbows.

There is no record of police asking how Smith obtained these injuries, according to the affidavit.

Cell phone records contradict Smith's statements

Earlier this year, police were able to examine additional cell phone data that had been collected, but not analyzed, in 2011. That included more precise location and user data, as well as messages, from both phones. The examination showed that Parker and Smith had exchanged dozens of texts, which include obscenities and insults, in the days before Parker's disappearance.

Cell phone records showed that Parker's cell phone entered the cell service area nearest Smith's home at around 3:15, 45 minutes before Smith told police she dropped off their children. The phone then stayed in the area for about an hour, contradicting Smith's testimony to police. Video evidence obtained from neighbors also showed that Parker's vehicle was at Smith's home for at least an hour and 10 minutes after he said she left the property, according to the affidavit.

The phone left the area around 4:18 p.m. and then traveled seven miles west, where it was stationary from 5:08 p.m. until 8:46 p.m. before turning off, the affidavit says. The phone was later found in an area lake, even though Parker's purse and other personal effects were left in her car.

At 4:26, Parker's phone was used to respond to"Waterford," which Parker's brother and detectives believed meant she was near the Waterford Lakes shopping center. But at the time the message was sent, the phone was utilizing a cell tower about 11 miles west of the center. The cell phone never traveled near the shopping center, the affidavit said.

Records show that Smith's phone was not used from 4:45 to 9:45 p.m. on the night Parker disappeared. Data showed Smith's phone traveled west to the same area where Parker's phone was last seen. He then continued driving, eventually arriving at his parents' house. He returned back to his residence shortly after 10 p.m.

Records also showed that between Oct. 1 and Nov. 17, 2011, Smith and Parker exchanged 1,013 text messages. Smith never contacted Parker's phone again after Nov. 17.