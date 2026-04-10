"48 Hours:" Case By Case: The biggest cases, explained as they unfold

The cases everyone's talking about, explained as they happen. "48 Hours": Case by Case is a weekly update on the biggest criminal stories unfolding now from the trusted "48 Hours" team: Anne-Marie Green, Erin Moriarty, Natalie Morales and Peter Van Sant.

Each episode cuts through the noise and focuses on the week's most consequential developments, inside and outside the courtroom. Whether it's a high-profile trial or a break in a cold case, as major news unfolds, "48 Hours" helps you understand what matters, why it matters, and what may happen next. New episodes every Friday, available wherever you watch or listen to podcasts.