RNC chair Michael Whatley and former Gov. Roy Cooper plan to run for North Carolina Senate seat, sources say

By
Fin Daniel Gómez
Fin Daniel Gómez
Fin Daniel Gómez,
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe,
Aaron Navarro
Aaron Navarro

North Carolina Senate race moves to toss up
Cook Political Report moves North Carolina Senate race to toss up 06:48

Washington — Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley is preparing to enter the race for the open U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, one of the top battleground contests of the 2026 cycle, according to three sources familiar with his plans. 

Whatley's plans have been blessed by the White House, one of the sources said. Also expected to enter the race is Democratic former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, according to three sources familiar with Cooper's plans. Cooper is expected to announce his bid next week, the sources said. 

The coveted Senate seat is being vacated by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who has held the seat since 2015. 

This is a developing story. 

Kathryn Watson and Nancy Cordes contributed to this report.

