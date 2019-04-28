Tennessee manhunt ends with suspect in custody for 5 deaths, authorities say

The suspect wanted in connection with five rural Tennessee slayings is in custody after being shot by an officer, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. spokesman Josh DeVine said 25-year-old Michael Cummins was transported to a local hospital Saturday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted earlier Saturday they were searching for Cummins after discovering five bodies in two homes in Sumner County.

DeVine said TBI's airplane helped find Cummins on the ground in a creek bed about a mile from one of the crime scenes. The responding officers were not hurt.

DeVine says TBI will investigate the homicides and the officer-involved shooting.

Four of the bodies were found in one home, while the fifth victim was found in another home. The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

Authorities have not released any details about the victims.