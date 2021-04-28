Michael Collins, Apollo 11 astronaut, has died at 90

Astronaut Michael Collins, one of the three members of the successful Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969, died Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said in a statement posted to Twitter. He was 90.

Collins was the command module pilot for Apollo 11. He orbited the moon while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the lunar surface.

Collins' family said he spent his last days peacefully with his family by his side.

"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way," the statement said. "We will miss him terribly."

Family Statement on Passing of Astronaut Michael Collins pic.twitter.com/6OAw7CzFaz — Michael Collins (@AstroMCollins) April 28, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.