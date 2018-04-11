Michael Cohen search warrant documents mentioned Trump by name

The FBI search and seizure warrants executed against President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen mentioned President Trump's name several times, sources familiar with the documents tell CBS News' Jeff Pegues. Sources who've seen the warrants told Pegues it appeared to them that the real target of the raids was Mr. Trump. One source called it a "search and destroy mission."

The search warrants also listed records related to the release of the so-called "Access Hollywood" tape, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News' Andres Triay and Len Tepper. The New York Times first reported the connection to the tape. The warrants executed at Cohen's office, hotel room and home became public knowledge Monday.

The FBI raid of Cohen's home, office and hotel room stemmed from information gathered during the course of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling but is part of a separate federal investigation. The searches were spearheaded by the FBI's public corruption unit.

Investigators were also looking for information related to non-disclosure agreements between Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is cooperating with federal investigators.

Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 ahead of the election, although the White House has continued to deny any sexual encounter between Mr. Trump and the adult film star

The raids were personally approved by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The "Access Hollywood" tape from 2005 was released in 2016, weeks before the presidential election, and included audio of vulgar comments by Mr. Trump about women.

Mr. Trump on Monday night called the raids a "disgrace" and part of a "witch hunt."

"It's a real disgrace," Mr. Trump said. He called it "an attack on our country," and he complained, "That is really a whole new level of unfairness."

Mr. Trump has declined to directly answer whether he will fire Mueller, but on Monday claimed "many people" have suggested he should.

"I think it's a disgrace what's going on," the president said. "We'll see what happens. ... Many people have said you should fire him."

Andres Triay, Len Tepper and Paula Reid contributed reporting.