Michael Cohen pleads guilty in Robert Mueller's Russia probe - live updates

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CBS News has confirmed. Cohen had pleaded guilty over the summer to violating campaign finance laws.

The Associated Press reported that Cohen's false statement to lawmakers was related to plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen emerged from a New York court shortly before 10 a.m. but did not answer questions from the throng of reporters waiting for him outside.

The president's former lawyer was interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 when it was probing Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Pat Milton contributed to this report

This is a developing story and will be updated.