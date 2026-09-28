Peperoncini product recalled after "pest contaminant" found in jar

A California food manufacturer is issuing a recall after a customer allegedly found a dead rodent in one of its jars of peperoncini.

"We're aware of a video circulating on social media showing a potential pest contaminant in a jar of Mezzetta GOLDEN GREEK PEPERONCINI MEDIUM HEAT, 32-ounce," Mezzetta said in issuing a recall notice with the Food and Drug Administration. "We have contacted the consumer and have moved quickly to investigate the situation and initiate a voluntary recall."

In a TikTok video posted on Sept. 16, a woman said she was making Mississippi-style pot roast when she made an unpleasant discovery. "There's a dead baby mouse in my peperoncinis," she said in the video while holding up a Mezzetta jar.

Mezzetta did not respond to a request for comment. The company said in the recall notice that it hasn't received any reports of illness or injury related to the product.

The recall affects 32-ounce jars of Mezzetta golden Greek peperoncini, medium heat, which "may contain foreign objects such as pest contamination," according to the notice.

Mezzetta said it has identified the customers who received the recalled product and is "working directly with them to isolate and remove the affected product from sale." The company said it also requested the original contaminated product to review it as part of its investigation.